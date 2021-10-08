Selena Gomez dating 'Captain America' star Chris Evans?

American singer Selena Gomez, who said “a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” is now reported to be dating 'Captain America' actor Chris Evans.

The rumours of Selena and Chris’ alleged affair took over the internet after the ‘Avengers’ star followed the songstress on Instagram.

As the news spread like wildfire, scores of fans began shipping the couple with hilarious memes and jokes.

Many even photoshopped their pictures together calling the duo at “hot couple.”

Interestingly, in a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! Selena admitted to having a huge crush on Chris. She said, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute?”

Not to mention, Selena has previously worked with Chris’ brother Scott Evans in 2014, for the movie 'Behaving Badly'.

Back in December 2020, there were reports of Selena dating NBA star Jimmy Butler.

Gomez got stardom in 2007 at age 15 through "The Wizards of Waverly Place". She said that "the way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad".

"When in reality, there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love," she said, referring to her stints at mental health facilities and her relationships with former boyfriends like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

"I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me," she said, adding: "I'm so young, and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going."

Selena dated Justin in 2011 and broke up within a year. They seemed to be friendly again in 2017 but confirmed they aren’t together in 2018.

Gomez was in a relationship with The Weeknd for a brief period in 2017.

On the other hand, Evans has previously dated actresses like Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Dianna Agron. He also dated Jenny Slate in 2016 but called it quits in 2018.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:09 AM IST