 On Drive Tea: 'Audi Chai' Duo To Set Up Outlets Across India (WATCH VIDEO)
Mannu Sharma and Amit Kashyap recently went viral on the internet for setting up a quirky roadside tea stall on the trunk of a luxury car worth nearly Rs 70 lakh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Tea lovers from Mumbai would have come across a duo selling chai on a luxury Audi car in the city's Lokhandwala area. Identified as Mannu Sharma and Amit Kashyap recently went viral on the internet for setting up a quirky roadside tea stall on the trunk of a luxury car worth nearly Rs 70 lakh. In a conversation with FPJ, they shared how it all started and their future plans for their On Drive Tea.

Expressing happiness over their work and acknowledging the love received from people, the duo said, "We are happy that we are doing this work. We also have future plans to grow this (style of tea business) in the whole country. Firstly, we are going to open franchises in Mumbai and then we will start in Punjab and Haryana, gradually opening outlets across India."

On Drive Tea, dubbed by netizens as Audi Chaiwala or Audi Chai, goes with the tagline "Think luxury, Drink luxury." They serve tea for Rs 20 on the streets of Mumbai. The beverage preparations by Mannu and Amit brought many Bollywood personalities as well as locals to visit their Audi-based stall.

