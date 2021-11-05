T20 World Cup: 'MBA Chaiwala' Prafull Billore is offering free chai if India reaches semi-finals

Keeping their semi-final hopes alive, openers KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) went on a rampage as India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets in a Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

After Ravindra Jadeja (3/15), adjudged player of the match, led a splendid bowling show in skittling out Scotland for 85, India chased down the target with 81 balls to spare on a day where everything went their way, right from winning the toss. With this win, India now has a higher net run rate than Afghanistan and New Zealand. India's net run rate is +1.619, which is now the best among all six teams in Group 2, even better than top-placed Pakistan (+1.065).

Now, for India to reach the semi-finals, Afghanistan will have to beat New Zealand on Sunday. An Afghanistan win will mean that India will know how to win against Namibia. A New Zealand victory, though, will knock India out of the tournament. India's fate now lies in the hands of Rashid Khans, Mohammed Nabis.

Meanwhile, 'MBA Chaiwala' Prafull Billore said he will offer free chai across all outlets if India make it to the semis.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Free CHAI at all @mbachaiwalaind outlets across India, if India reaches to Semi Final. Go India Go."

Who is Prafull Billore?

Prafull Billore is the owner of the ‘MBA Chaiwala’ franchise. The 22-year-old, who lives in Ahmedabad, had quit MBA and decided to follow his ambition of becoming an entrepreneur by starting a tea stall.

Billore now has 22 outlets across the country, and in 2020, his annual turnover was in excess of Rs 3 crore.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 11:05 PM IST