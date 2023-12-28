On Dating App, 22-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Seeks Roommate For Her 3 BHK Flat

A 22-year-old woman caught the attention of the internet for doing something unusual on dating apps. While people join those apps to find a desirable partner and spend time with them, this female was a bit different. Before letting you know about her act, we'll tell you that her doing has been dubbed one of the "Peak Bengaluru things."
In case you haven't guessed it so far, we'll break it for you. The woman looked for a potential roommate on the dating platform, making it bizarre behaviour there. She expected people to swipe right not to share a cup of coffee but to share rooms in her 3BHK flat in the city's Singasandra area.
More about the viral post
She got too creative with her Tinder bio and hilariously called her home "Kholi chaar sau bees," a reference from the classic Bollywood film Amar Akbar Anthony. She described herself in the process of seeking a desirable room partner and said, "Sab humko PK PK bulawat hai... Ab main tehri modern toh no restrictions on veg/non-veg and we all like to bring friends." The woman also called herself a "queen of aesthetics" and stated that she recently added fairy lights to decorate her residence.
Netizens react
As the Tinder profile which turned the dating site into a real-estate app went viral on social media, netizens reacted to it. "Peak Bengaluru," they said while commenting on it reflecting on the point that it's difficult to find a flat there.