5 Memes That Went Viral In 2023

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 28, 2023
2023 has been a year where several usual instances turned into a meme, isn't it? Before the year ends, here's a recap of the viral memes that broke the internet in last 12 months.
Remember Bhupendra Jogi? Yes, he went viral during a media interview for comparing the roads of MP with those in the US.
The BJP supporter confessed that he hasn't visited the US anytime, but compared the streets wrt. seeing them on television. Those words made him an instant meme sensation.
Next, the internet turned a clothing store woman into a celebrity after her reel announcing her new collection went viral.
You know whom we are talking about - Jasmeen Kaur who gave netizens the "wow" meme as she said: "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow."
Doesn't this image say it all and recall the "Moye Moye" trend? A song that was recreated in many Instagram reels also resulted in a popular meme referring to the 'nightmares' people went through.
Do we even need to remind you of the "Aayein" meme that broke the internet in 2023? It seems to have never gone out of circulation from the memes that often surface online.
Similar to moye moye and the wow trend, "The Boys" also started as a viral reel being recreated by many netizens. Later, it resulted in a meme.
