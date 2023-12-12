WATCH: Mr Bean Dances To Trending 'Moye Moye' Song In Edited Video

Mr Bean 'Moye Moye' |

A scene showing the much-loved actor Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean dancing in his style has surfaced online, however, with a special edit to it. The edited reel showed him vibing to the trending song "Moye Moye." An Instagram page posted the dance clip online while adding the Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora's 2023 song 'Džanum' to its background. WATCH VIDEO:

Do you believe that Mr Bean set the dance moves for the now-viral song quite earlier itself? Netizens opine that their favourite sitcom character did it much before and better. Sharing a few scenes from the show on social media, they wrote, "It all started with Mr Bean Moye Moye."

Original Moye Moye song

A Serbian song that reads "Moye Moye" has taken the internet by storm this year. The chorus from the Teya Dora song has served as the base for many reels on social media. The term refers to a nightmare while the visuals convey a dark and depressing scene.

To the unversed, the music track was out this March but gained massive fame later in the year. The lyrics were penned in collaboration with a Serbian rapper named Slobodan Velkovic Coby.

Apart from reel creators and influencers enjoying the trending song, brands, and services also recreated the lyrics and the popular phrase. Notably, a few police teams posted in connection with the "Moye Moye" trend on their social media pages. Even brands like Zomato vibed to the beat.