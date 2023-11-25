Watch: Delhi & West Bengal Police's Humourous 'Moye Moye' Message On Road Safety Will Leave You In Splits

Both the Delhi Police and West Bengal Police utilised the popular Moye Moye trend on social media to convey cautionary messages about traffic rules. They posted videos depicting mishaps resulting from bike stunts gone awry. These clips were employed by the police departments to emphasise the significance of adhering to traffic regulations while riding to prevent potential disasters.

Delhi Police's 'Moye Moye' warning

Delhi Police posted a video depicting a motorcyclist speeding along an empty road. Attempting to balance the bike solely on the back wheel, the rider loses control and eventually falls.

Along the video, the Delhi Police wrote in caption, “Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye [Don’t lose control of your bike or it can lead to Moye Moye."

West Bengal police follows lead

West Bengal police, on the other hand, shared a video of two individuals on a motorcycle drinking. In a matter of moments, the passenger seated behind attempts a stunt and ends up falling by the side of the road.

“Ektai jibon ei vabe nosto na korai bhalo. Traffic ain mene cholun o susto thakun [You have got one life, don’t waste it. Follow traffic rules and stay safe],” the West Bengal police said in caption.

Both posts garnered a multitude of responses from internet users. While some applauded their creativity, others commended them for conveying such a crucial message.

What is Moye Moye?

"Moye Moye" originates from the chorus of the Serbian song "Džanum" by Teya Dora. This audio effect gained traction among social media users, with many incorporating it to symbolise situations that are melancholic, emotional, or notably dramatic. In Serbian, the term translates to "nightmare."