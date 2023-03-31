ON CAMERA: UP cop flashes torchlight on man sleeping in Mathura railway station & rubs his shoe to wake him up |

A man asleep on railway premises was ill-treated by cops who tried to clear the space while on their duty. Two cops were caught on camera while they were involved in a disrespectful act towards the man sleeping in Mathura railway station.

One of the cops indulged in flashing the torchlight on the asleep person's face and arrogantly rubbed his shoe on the man's leg. The other policeman was seen merely standing and witnessing the scenario with no resistance. The video capturing the entire incident from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

In this regard, the police department responded and released a video on Twitter to share an update on the case. "Yesterday, a video from GRP police Mathura Jn has come to our notice which shows two constables ill-treating an asleep man. It was noted that its an old video. The matter is being under the scanner. Strict action will be taken against both officials after an enquiry is over," SP GRP Agra said in the tweeted video while informing that the two policemen have been suspended.

WATCH VIDEOS

A laborer was sleeping at Mathura railway station junction waiting for train. policeman engaged in security rubbed the laborer's leg with his shoe Attitude and shameful act of GRP police was recorded by a passenger and went viral on social media @upgrp_grp pic.twitter.com/Rd7B3sLHgH — Amir qadri (@AmirqadriAgra) March 31, 2023