 ON CAMERA: UP cop flashes torchlight on man sleeping in Mathura railway station & rubs his shoe to wake him up
Two cops have been suspended in this regard, said SP GRP Agra in a video released on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
A man asleep on railway premises was ill-treated by cops who tried to clear the space while on their duty. Two cops were caught on camera while they were involved in a disrespectful act towards the man sleeping in Mathura railway station.

One of the cops indulged in flashing the torchlight on the asleep person's face and arrogantly rubbed his shoe on the man's leg. The other policeman was seen merely standing and witnessing the scenario with no resistance. The video capturing the entire incident from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

In this regard, the police department responded and released a video on Twitter to share an update on the case. "Yesterday, a video from GRP police Mathura Jn has come to our notice which shows two constables ill-treating an asleep man. It was noted that its an old video. The matter is being under the scanner. Strict action will be taken against both officials after an enquiry is over," SP GRP Agra said in the tweeted video while informing that the two policemen have been suspended.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

