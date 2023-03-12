On Camera: UP cops allegedly travel 'without ticket' in Amarnath Express, get into fight with TTE | Twitter

A video shared by a budding journalist on Twitter shows a few police officials in uniform creating a ruckus inside a train coach. Reportedly, the UP cops were commuting without a valid ticket in an AC coach of the Amarnath Express that ferries passengers from Bhagalpur Junction and Jammu Tawi in India.

The incident took place on March 10 when Twitter user Rajesh Singh was onboard to witness and record it on camera. He shared the video online to draw the attention of the general public as well as the concerned authorities towards the matter. He tweeted the footage with details that read, "This is a case from why I travel in the Amarnath Express which shows how the UP Police commuted without a ticket and misbehaved with the Traveling Ticket Examiner (translated)."

WATCH VIDEO:

The video captured three cops involved getting into a fight with the TTE and verbally abusing him after being caught for travelling in the train without a valid ticket.

One of the cops aggressively asked the TTE to keep quiet and warned saying, "I will throw you under the train." Later, he can be heard yelling at the ticket examiner that the Indian Railways is his father's property (Baap ki gaadi). "This is my duty" says the TTE in reply, quashing rude comments made by the police officials.