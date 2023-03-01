ON CAMERA: Two miscreants rob woman at knife point in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area

ANI

New Delhi: A shocking incident of a woman being robbed at knife point in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area is going viral on social media. The incident reportedly ocurred on Feb 25 at night around 10:30 pm.

The miscreants looted the woman's bag and a gold chain she wore in her neck at knife point and left her in the middle of the road. The woman even put up a fight to save her belongings but all went in vain. Police have registered a robbery case on the basis of CCTV footage and further probe is underway.

In the video, a woman can be seen dragged by two miscreants in the middle of the road as they try to flee away with her purse. The woman's bid to keep a hold on her personal belongings seems successful but the two overpower her soon as one of them pulls out a knife and points it at her. The woman gives away things the two miscreants wanted to take from her and is seen sitting in the middle of the road crying out in horror. Soon enough, people start showing up in the colony and her family members or the people she was visiting seem to rush towards her and hold her to pacify her.

Watch video here: