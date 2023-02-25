Mumbai: Businessman lodges fake robbery complaint to teach 'spendthrift' wife a lesson; arrested | File

A 30-year-old businessman, Amir Vora, has been arrested for filing a fake complaint of Rs 44 lakh robbery following a dispute with his wife, police said on Friday.

The man had falsely claimed that robbers had stolen ₹ 44 lakh in cash sent by his mother-in-law to purchase a flat. After the police discovered holes in his story, he claimed that it was cooked up in order to teach his "spendthrift" wife a lesson.

The accused approached Agripada police on Wednesday night alleging that four persons posed as policemen and stole ₹ 44.08 lakh in cash from his car near Monte South building in Byculla, the official said.

According to his complaint, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday when he and his father were returning to their home in Andheri West.

Initially, two persons on a motorcycle approached them and began checking his driving licence and other papers.

Later on, two others arrived on another motorcycle and stole the bag of cash from the back seat, he said.

However, on checking CCTV footage of the area, the cops found out that no such incident had taken place, and there were also discrepancies in the statement of the complainant, he said.

Police call Vora's father

After the police unexpectedly called Vora's father, he was surprised and told them that nothing of the sort had happened. On questioning Vohra again, he spilt the beans, the official said.

During interrogation he told the police that he had had a fight with his wife over money which his mother-in-law had sent through an 'angadia' (courier) from Dubai to buy a flat, which led him to file a fake complaint, the official said. Police also recovered the 'stolen' ₹ 44.08 lakh from him.

As per reports, Vora had a problem with his wife's spending habits. According to him, his wife didn't value his hard-earned money.

Vora's mother-in-law informed him on February 22 that she had sent the cash via angadia from Dubai and that he should pick up the money in Bhuleshwar. He then went immediately to Malad, where he has a flat, and kept the money there, officials said.