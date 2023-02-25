Awaiting trial, accused in money laundering case, Pune businessman Hasan Ali Khan passes away

Hasan Ali Khan | Twitter

Pune businessman Hasan Ali Khan (71), who was facing Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s alleged money-laundering probe since 2011, passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was arrested by ED in 2011 and subsequently got bail from the Bombay High Court in August 2015.

The body of Khan, who was suffering from multiple ailments related to kidney, heart and retina, was brought to Pune on Friday where he was laid to rest, his lawyer Prashant Patil confirmed to the FPJ.

According to Patil, Khan went to Hyderabad a week ago to pay respects at the graves of his parents, when he fell ill and his condition deteriorated. Patil on Friday informed the Mumbai PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, which is hearing the ED case against Khan, about his client’s death. The yet-to-begin trial in the case was listed for hearing on Friday, Patil said.

Prashant Patil says he will fight the case despite Khan's death

“The next hearing in the case is on March 10, when I will move an application requesting the court to conduct the trial in the case despite Hasan Ali Khan’s demise, as the truth must come out, so that his innocence can be proven.” Patil claimed.

“This is also important for his family, including his son, who should not be known as a money-launderer’s son. I would even go to the Supreme Court to get justice for him.” Patil claimed.

Khan was incarcerated for four years, eight months

After his arrest, Khan spent four years and eight months in incarceration at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail without evidence or trial. His health deteriorated every day behind the bars.

Patil said: “We had moved a criminal writ petition before the Bombay High Court, requesting it to direct the special court to conduct the matter on a day-to-day basis. The special PMLA Court also framed charges last year and was trying to expedite the matter. But the ED never got any witness or evidence before the court.”

Khan had four other cases apart from the money-laundering case

Apart from ED’s money-laundering case, Khan had faced four cases related to alleged passport irregularities. Another case pertained to allegations that Khan was involved in the theft of a diamond from Hyderabad’s Salar Jung Museum, Patil said.

“In the four passport cases, there could not have been any proceeds of crime. In the Salar Jung Museum alleged diamond theft case, it later transpired that there was no such diamond in that museum. The police had closed the case there,” he said.

Patil claimed: “There were also allegations related to Khan’s transactions with one Royal Bank of Luxemburg, but it later transpired that there was no such bank there.” Under PMLA, the punishments are from jail-terms of three years to seven years, but Khan had already served over four years in jail, Patil added.