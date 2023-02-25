I'm there to protect Jacqueline from case: Sukesh Chandrashekhar at Delhi's Patiala House Court; ED custody extended by 2 days

Sukesh Chandrashekhar | File

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez is not involved in the Rs 200 crore extortion case and that he will protect her. His statements were made on Friday in Delhi's Patiala House Court, where he accused jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendra Jain of threats and mental harassment.

Sukesh has also written to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, about the matter, claiming that Jain had been pressuring and harassing him to withdraw cases filed against them.

Court extended Sukesh's custody by two days

A report from news agency India Today stated that during the court hearing, Sukesh challenged the AAP government to drop Jain from the cabinet ranking. He also accused an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deepak Sharma, of extorting money from him and leaking a video from inside the jail showing raids at his barrack.

The Delhi court has extended Sukesh's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by two days, and film producer Karim Morani has been summoned in connection with the case.

Sukesh claimed that he will protect Jacqueline from the case

Sukesh stated that he had revealed everything to the Enforcement Directorate during interrogations, and that the details would be included in the chargesheet. He also claimed that he is wealthy enough to fund himself and intends to contest elections next year.

Regarding Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh said that she is not part of the extortion case and does not need to worry because he will protect her. It is not clear what connection, if any, the actress has with the case.