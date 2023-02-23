ON CAMERA: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's jail cell raided; Gucci shoes, designer pants worth ₹2.3 lakh found

ON CAMERA: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's cell raided, luxury items found; CCTV footage goes viral |

In a video that has now gone viral, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is seen sobbing in front of jailer Deepak Sharma and Jaisingh. Sukesh can be seen profusely crying in the CCTV video of the jail. The video was shared on Thursday.

Luxury items were found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail, which show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell.

The jail authorities searched for Sukesh's cell and discovered two pairs of pants, Gucci shoes. The price of the pants is estimated to be worth Rs 80,000 and shoes are estimated to be around Rs 1.5 lakh.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

