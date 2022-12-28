On CAMERA: Stray dog enters Delhi's Dashrath Puri metro station, CISF jawan shoos it away with stick | Instagram/streetdogsofbombay

After stray dogs entered AC local train in Mumbai recently, a similar case of the animal being spotted in the Delhi metro premises has surfaced on social media. When the dog was seen trying to take an elevator at the Dashrath Puri metro station, a CISF jawan at the venue took to shoo it away.

A video showing the security personnel scaring the stray dog with a stick so as it exits the metro station has gone viral on Instagram. The disturbing video records the painful screams of the animal as the security person hits it with a stick. After being hit by the man, the dog runs away to its escape.

(Disturbing video below)

The footage was originally shared by a passenger-music artiste (@noormusical) who filmed the incident. It was reposted on the social media platform by a page that often shares dog-related content.

While reporting the incident of animal cruelty, Noor captioned the video to suggest that the "CISF jawan literally smashed the dog four to five times in all without choosing to save him." It was also brought to notice that Noor was the last one to exit the metro station which was almost deserted on the wee hours of December 25. It was then that he witnessed a stray dog being hit mercilessly.

After learning that the incident was caught on camera, Noor was reportedly asked to delete the footage. "His colleague then threatened me and forced me to have the video deleted from my phone. Since I was the only one left in the station, I was so terrified that I considered quietly leaving the station and letting social media handle the remainder of the act," he captioned the video.

The passenger has since then requested animal lovers and netizens to repost the video and raise voice against such incidents. He also request the Delhi Metro Authority and the Head of CISF to look into the matter.