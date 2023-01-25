ON CAMERA: Passenger slips while boarding moving Indore-Jodhpur Express train at Ratlam station, alert woman constable rescues him

Ratlam station Viral video | Twitter

Madhya Pradesh: The internet is home to several videos that show people risking their lives, be it the teddy bear-dressed man crossing into the marked line of a railway crossing, a female resting on the train tracks to attend a phone call, or those who try their fate by jumping into a running train.

Recently, a video of a woman rescuing a passenger from an unfortunate accident while boarding a moving train at Ratlam station has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the man throwing his luggage into a coach and then trying to jump into the train. However, he slips and misses the boarding as seen in the chilling video.

Social media claims the female to be a constable on duty at the railway station platform who was alert to save the life of the man who rushed to get into the moving Indore-Jodhpur Express train but almost slipped into the gap between the footboard and platform.

Reports identify the constable as Manju Deora and state the incident to have occurred on Sunday night. Hindi news portal Dainik Bhaskar brought to notice that the passenger who fell from the train was not seriously injured, after being pulled to the platform he was counseled and sent to his destination.

