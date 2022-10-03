On camera: 21-year-old Gujarat youth performing garba collapses; dies

e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn camera: 21-year-old Gujarat youth performing garba collapses; dies

The video of the incident, believed to have been captured by a friend, has surfaced on social media.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Viral video: Man performing garba collapses; dies | Twitter
In another sudden yet unimaginable incident, a man died amidst garba night festivities. The video, which is reportedly from Gujarat's Aanad, shows a man grooving to the beats of garba while he suddenly collapses to the ground.

The incident took place at the Navratri celebration organised by Tarapur’s Shiv Shakti Society in Anand. Identified as 21-year-old Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, he was soon rushed to the hospital. According to India Today, Virendra died on the way to the hospital while doctors suspect the case to be a heart attack.

In similar instances from the recent past, people were seen dying all of a sudden during energetic dance performances.

Earlier, a 20-year-old artiste died on stage during a live show in Jammu, while a middle-aged man collapsed to death when exhibiting his dance skills at a birthday party in Bareilly.

article-image

