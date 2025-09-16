On Camera: 'If Confidence Was Crime', Australian Shoplifter Spotted Stuffing TV Screen Inside His T-shirt, Leaves Netizens In Splits | Instagram @7newsadelaide

What could be the most unusual thing you have heard being shoplifted? Could it be grocery? A charger? Toys or something that can be shoplifted easily and discreetly. But, this man in Australia's city of Whyalla was spotted stuffing a comparatively huge TV in his T-shirt and was caught while shoplifting on the CCTV camera. His video of stuffing the TV is going viral on the Internet and has left netizens in disbelief.

The video shows a man walking through an electronics shop in Whyalla, Australia. Suddenly, he starts stuffing a box of Television in his t-shirt and completely fails to actually hide it. Further, he starts walking and casually clocks out of the store while saving himself from getting in the eyes of the shopkeepers and the staff.

WATCH VIDEO:

The incident was reported by @7newsadelaide on social media. The caption of the video reads, "A shameless shoplifter has been caught on CCTV stuffing a TV up his shirt before casually strolling out of a Whyalla electronics store." The video has already received 427K views, along with 7k likes and several comments.

There are no reports of his arrest or any kind of police investigation. Reportedly, the shop posted the video asking for the sake of returning the TV.

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens have reacted hilariously to the video. One user commented, "Wow, too clever! He’s a genius." While one commented, "All of a sudden, he ended up with a square beer belly." Another user commented, "If confidence was a crime, he’d be doing life."

ALSO READ: Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store

An Indian girl was caught red-handed while shoplifting at a Target store in the US. According to the reports, the woman admitted to having shoplifted items worth ₹1 Lakh. A YouTube channel called @policerelease shared the whole video of her enquiry by the police in which she can be seen gasping and nervous throughout the clip. During the enquiry, she also mentioned that she is an Indian.