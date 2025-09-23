'Guess What, I'm Stuck Because Of You': French President Calls Donald Trump After Being Stopped Due To Trump's Convoy In New York; Video Inside | Instagram @brutamerica

In a dramatic turn of events, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, reportedly called US President Donald Trump after he was asked to wait on the New York streets as a traffic regulation till Trump's convoy passed. Security personnel at the scene asked him to wait till the convoy passes, while Macron immediately phoned Trump and told him that his entry had been blocked on the New York street because of him.

A video of the incident is going viral on the Internet in which a security guard can be seen interacting with the French President. The security personnel told him that the entry was blocked because the motorcade of Donald Trump was passing. Macron told the security guard that he couldn't let him pass by the street if he was unable to see Trump's convoy in his line of sight. Macron then immediately phoned Trump and joked about him waiting on the street because of him.

Macron said on a phone call, "How are you? Guess what, I'm waiting in the street cause everything is frozen for you." Soon after his phone call, the streets were cleared. Although the French President still had to walk for around 30 minutes to reach his destination, according to the reports.

In a video shared by @brutamerica on Instagram, the French President was seen walking with his officials on the streets of New York as the passersby kept staring at them. Further, the video shows many passersby stopping him and taking pictures with him in the middle of the street. A man purportedly kissed on his forehead while clicking a picture.

