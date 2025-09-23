 'Guess What, I'm Stuck Because Of You': French President Calls Donald Trump After Being Stopped Due To Trump's Convoy In New York; Video Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Guess What, I'm Stuck Because Of You': French President Calls Donald Trump After Being Stopped Due To Trump's Convoy In New York; Video Inside

'Guess What, I'm Stuck Because Of You': French President Calls Donald Trump After Being Stopped Due To Trump's Convoy In New York; Video Inside

In a dramatic turn of events, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, reportedly called Donald Trump after he was asked to wait on the New York streets as a traffic regulation till Trump's convoy passed. Security personnel at the scene asked him to wait till the convoy passes, while Macron immediately phoned Trump and told him that his entry had been blocked on the street because of him.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
'Guess What, I'm Stuck Because Of You': French President Calls Donald Trump After Being Stopped Due To Trump's Convoy In New York; Video Inside | Instagram @brutamerica

In a dramatic turn of events, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, reportedly called US President Donald Trump after he was asked to wait on the New York streets as a traffic regulation till Trump's convoy passed. Security personnel at the scene asked him to wait till the convoy passes, while Macron immediately phoned Trump and told him that his entry had been blocked on the New York street because of him.

A video of the incident is going viral on the Internet in which a security guard can be seen interacting with the French President. The security personnel told him that the entry was blocked because the motorcade of Donald Trump was passing. Macron told the security guard that he couldn't let him pass by the street if he was unable to see Trump's convoy in his line of sight. Macron then immediately phoned Trump and joked about him waiting on the street because of him.

WATCH VIDEO:

Macron said on a phone call, "How are you? Guess what, I'm waiting in the street cause everything is frozen for you." Soon after his phone call, the streets were cleared. Although the French President still had to walk for around 30 minutes to reach his destination, according to the reports.

FPJ Shorts
WBNUJS Students Wear Black Bands, Demand VC Prof. Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti's Resignation
WBNUJS Students Wear Black Bands, Demand VC Prof. Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti's Resignation
Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand
Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar

In a video shared by @brutamerica on Instagram, the French President was seen walking with his officials on the streets of New York as the passersby kept staring at them. Further, the video shows many passersby stopping him and taking pictures with him in the middle of the street. A man purportedly kissed on his forehead while clicking a picture.

Recognition of the Palestinian state

France, along with other European nations - Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Andorra- formally recognized Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly on September 22. The other major countries that have recognized Palestine in the last few days are the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal. A total of 156 countries now officially recognize the Palestinian state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Guess What, I'm Stuck Because Of You': French President Calls Donald Trump After Being Stopped Due...

'Guess What, I'm Stuck Because Of You': French President Calls Donald Trump After Being Stopped Due...

Caught On Cam: 'Will Shut Down Your Cart,' Gwalior BJP Leader Brandishes Pistol After Locals Stop...

Caught On Cam: 'Will Shut Down Your Cart,' Gwalior BJP Leader Brandishes Pistol After Locals Stop...

VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Reverses Into Petrol Pump, 2 Vehicles Spark Fire In Vietnam

VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Reverses Into Petrol Pump, 2 Vehicles Spark Fire In Vietnam

Thane News: BJP Workers Drape Dombivali Congress Leader 'Mama' Pagare In Saree After He Shares...

Thane News: BJP Workers Drape Dombivali Congress Leader 'Mama' Pagare In Saree After He Shares...

'Matcha Drinkers Not Permitted': German Cafe Owners 'Coffee Only' Notice Leaves Internet Divided

'Matcha Drinkers Not Permitted': German Cafe Owners 'Coffee Only' Notice Leaves Internet Divided