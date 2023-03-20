 On Camera: Colombian military helicopter crashes leaving all 4 crew members dead
The unfortunate incident took place when the helicopter was on a supply operation to bring food to the soldiers on missions in Alto and Medio Baudo

Updated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
A Colombian military helicopter carrying four service members crashed over a city named Quibdo, killing all individuals on board. The unfortunate incident took place when the helicopter was on a supply operation to bring food to the soldiers on missions in Alto and Medio Baudo.

Initially, it was reported by the Colombian Joint Task Force Titan commander that two were dead and the other two were missing from the crash site. And this was surrounded by quotes from locals who claimed having spotted two personnel jump off the helicopter before it impacted. However, it was later confirmed that all four crew members lost their lives to the fatal crash.

"An Army helicopter crashed in Quibdo while carrying out supply tasks," Colombian President Gustavo Petro told media. "There were no survivors in the plane crash," he added, extending condolences to the families of the deceased.

Farlin Perea, the governor of the Choco department (Western Colombia), said an investigation was underway to determine the cause behind the helicopter crash.

