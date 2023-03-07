ON CAMERA: Bengaluru autorickshaw driver harasses Rapido bike taxi driver, smashes his helmet on ground | Twitter video screengrab

Bengaluru: In a viral video emerging from Bengaluru city's Indira Nagar, an auto driver was seen misbehaving with a Rapido bike taxi driver. In the video that emerged on social media on March 5, the auto driver was seen throwing away the Rapido driver's hemlet and even gestured slapping him in the middle of the road. He then goes on to explain his actions and expresses his displeasure with Rapido drivers who according to him are using their personal vehicles with white number plate for commercial use.

The city started witnessing friction between cabbies and bike taxis last year and the autorickshaw drivers later joined in the clan that has been raising voice against bike taxis, who according to them, are stealing away their customers.

Watch video here:

Police assures action

The Indiranagar police on Tuesday took cognisance in the matter and assured action against the autorickshaw driver.