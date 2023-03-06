Domino's Pizza unveils 20-minute delivery guarantee in Bengaluru | Image: Domino's Pizza (Representative)

Domino's Pizza India (Jubilant FoodWorks Limited) has made a big announcement that is set to change the game for quick-service restaurants (QSR) in Bengaluru, via an exchange filing.

The pizza giant is now guaranteeing hot and fresh pizzas delivery within 20 minutes of ordering, making it the first QSR brand to achieve this feat in the city.

Domino's has a proven track record of delivery prowess, having pioneered 30-minute delivery and established itself as a market leader in the QSR sector.

The company has achieved this new benchmark by enhancing in-store process improvements, upgrading technology, and expanding its store network.

All of these efforts have resulted in a more efficient overall delivery process without compromising the quality of the food or the safety of its delivery riders.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, expressed his excitement about this new initiative, saying, "At Domino's, we are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience for our customers. Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we are able to give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before."

Domino's 20-minute delivery is available at 170 stores across Bengaluru. The company is also committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its delivery personnel by providing them with the necessary training and sensitization.

This new initiative is set to revolutionize the QSR industry in Bengaluru, enabling customers to enjoy their favourite pizzas hot, fresh, and within minutes of ordering.