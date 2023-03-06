Airtel announces its largest ever 5G roll-out in 125 cities | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services in 125 cities, via an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country. Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers.

First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution. Powered by the reliable Airtel network infrastructure, Airtel 5G Plus will provide superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos et all.

Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.”