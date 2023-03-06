TCS named 'Top Employer' in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognized as a Top Employer in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and South Africa for 2023 by the Top Employers Institute, for the eighth successive year, the company said via an exchange filing.

In addition, TCS was certified as a Global Top Employer, 2023. The Top Employers Institute recognized TCS for its ongoing investments in building a diverse workforce and nurturing the next generation of technology talent in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

TCS provides career opportunities to cater to the diverse aspirations of its employees.

Local hires get to work with colleagues from TCS’ global workforce to enable the growth and transformation journeys of clients in the region, as well as leading corporations across the world.

These opportunities for global exposure and learning have helped create a highly motivated and committed workforce that delivers exceptional customer experience.

TCS’ workforce of 9,000 employees from 35 nationalities support over 150 companies across the Middle East and Africa region. Women make up 42% of the local hires in the region.

True to its philosophy of becoming part of the local fabric and creating a positive socio-economic impact, TCS has also launched several initiatives towards promoting STEM education in Saudi Arabia and South Africa through volunteering programs.

In 2022, itsflagship STEM education program, TCS goIT Saudi Arabia reached 900 school students, 60% of which were girls.

It launched TCS Sustainathon in South Africa, a problem-solving competition that empowers the youth to find creative solutions to real-world challenges.

A first for the region, TCS invited school students to come up with innovative solutions to address issues such as food security and malnutrition.

David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute, said, "The dedication of TCS in the Middle East, Africa and around the world to their people is yet again confirmed through the successful certification as a Top Employer."