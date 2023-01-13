e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Aligarh youths spotted dancing to 'Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' with 'pistols'; case filed after video goes viral

In the video, we can see a group of friends celebrating some occasion by dancing and holding guns. Reportedly, they were drunk during the filming of the now-viral footage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Viral video from Aligarh, UP | Twitter
Aligarh: A video allegedly from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh shows around 5-6 boys enjoying an unknown occasion. The footage which is being shared by many journalists on social media shows the group of friends dancing and holding guns. Reportedly, they were drunk while celebrating with the popular song "Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna." After the video went viral and caught the attention of Aligarh police, they replied to a tweet and said that a case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway to arrest the concerned. Check out the viral video below:

article-image

Video is yet to be verified

In reply to the viral video shared by one of the Twitter users, the police wrote, "A case was registered and the video was ordered to be verified, legal proceedings were initiated."

