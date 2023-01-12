e-Paper Get App
Noida: Biker performs dangerous stunts near GIP mall; police seize vehicle after video goes viral

The police took note of the viral footage and seized the vehicle while investigating the matter.

Thursday, January 12, 2023
Bike stunt Noida | Twitter
Noida: A video showing a man involved in rash driving and performing a bike stunt on the roads of Noida, near the GIP mall, has surfaced on social media. It was initially shared by an Instagram user named Aryan and then reshared by multiple online users, making the bike stunt video go viral. The police took note of the viral footage and seized the vehicle while investigating the matter. Check out the video below:

In the video, we can a biker performing a dangerous wheelie stunt along with side tilts while riding the two-wheeler near the busy GIP (The Great India Place) mall road in Noida. In reply to the viral video, ACP Rajneesh (Noida police) shared an image of the respective bike being seized. He further noted that the investigation is underway as per usual procedure.

Earlier, a video showing 14 men seated on three bikes -- 6 on one and 4 each on two bikes -- surfaced from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. They were seen performing a bike stunt on the Bareilly-Nainital highway. In this regard, the Bareilly police reacted to the tweeted video and said that they are looking into the case and have seized the concerned vehicles.

