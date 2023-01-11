ON CAMERA: 14 men on 3 bikes performing stunts in UP's Bareilly; booked after video goes viral

Screen grab from video |

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Fourteen men on three bikes and performing stunts, have landed in trouble in Bareilly district after their video went viral on social media.

In the video clip, there were as many as 14 men on three bikes -- 6 on one and 4 each on two bikes -- in the Deorania police circle of Bareilly. They can be seen performing a dangerous stunt on the sections of Bareilly-Nainital highway.

Incident took place on Sunday reportedly

The video is reported to have been shot on Sunday. As per reports, police even saw them performing the stunt, but the men fled the spot before the police could act.

A police action has been initiated against the men involved in the stunt and all bikes have been seized. SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said, "Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken."

संदर्भित प्रकरण में यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर थाना देवरनियां बरेली पुलिस द्वारा वाहनों के एमवी एक्ट के तहत चालान किये गये हैं। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) January 11, 2023

Similar incident reported earlier

The incident comes just two days after three men from Uttar Pradesh were seen performing stunts in a police car. The men were seen performing dangerous stunts and taking selfies in a moving car on the highway.

The car used by these men had a red beacon and a police sticker. The video was shared by Swati Maliwal, the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. Police immediately responded and an investigation is underway.