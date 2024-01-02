On board Housekeeping Staff Caught Releasing Garbage On Railway Tracks; Passenger Records Video & Lodges Complaint

Housekeeping Staff Caught Releasing Garbage On Railway Tracks |

A Mumbai-based X page shared an incident of housekeeping staff releasing garbage collected from a train into the rail tracks. A few employees of the service on the Indian Railways were caught involved in dumping trash outside the transport and littering the railway tracks. On noticing this, a passenger recorded it on their camera and made it go viral on the internet, trying to draw the attention of authorities towards the unacceptable act.

Passenger Lodges Complaint

The video opened showing a uniformed OBHS staff emptying a trash bag into the tracks followed by him sweeping the area and throwing the garbage outside, yet again. A citizen commuting on the train reportedly called 139 to complain about the lazy work done by the staff during the lack of honest supervision. However, it was learned that instead of doing the job responsibly, the supervisor made efforts to figure out who dared to complain.

Netizens React After Video Goes Viral

Being shared online on Sunday evening, the clip went viral on social media and attracted over 370K views on X. Several netizens reacted to the incident of ignored hygiene and compromised maintenance on trains. "What an embarrassment! Who will clean up the trash on the tracks?" they wrote while expressing their anger on the platform. Sarcastically, people also questioned whether this was the unfortunate reality of the Swachh Bharat Mission.