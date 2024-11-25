 'OMG, That Is Gross': Dead Frog Fried And Used As Pizza Topping In China; Bizarre Dish Sparks Food Debate Online
Pizza Hut's rolled out their 'Goblin Pizza' on the tables, and you guessed it right if you guessed this to have occurred in China. The country often makes headlines for its strange food items including a stone curry which took the internet by storm earlier. Now, this pizza variety has gone viral for its unusual topping and looks.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Frog Pizza In China | X@James Walker/Canva

Pizza lovers are in disbelief after knowing that one of the popular pizza houses are introduced a bizarre variety of the dish to woo its customers. Is it even worse than the pineapple option of a pizza? While netizens actually say so, it has left them in both amusement and shock when Pizza Hut unveiled a pizza topped with dead and deep-fried frog.

Did you just scream out loud on learning about this? We understand this is bizarre and hard to digest, maybe quite literally too, but we'll tell you more about Pizza Hut's new pizza offering.

Frog pizza, anyone?

Reportedly, the frog-topped pizza came out as pizza brand's collaboration with the mobile game 'Dungeon & Fighter: Origins'.

Reportedly, the frog-topped pizza came out as pizza brand's collaboration with the mobile game 'Dungeon & Fighter: Origins'.

Now, this pizza variety has gone viral for its unusual topping and looks. The viral photo of the dish launched by Pizza Hut China showed a frog fried and spread at the top of their newly-launched 'Goblin Pizza'.

Read Also
Bizarre! People In China Are EATING Street Food Made Out Of STONES
article-image

Chef and Winenthusiast James Walker took to X and wrote, "In case yesterday’s post about Pizza Hut, making tomato wine wasn’t enough, how about their current promotion in China, a pizza topped with whole frog? Would you give this a try? Would you rather see pineapple?".

Netizens react

Walker's not only informed people about the weird pizza being available in China but also sparked a food debate online. His comparison between the frog-topped pizza and the widely-disliked pineapple pizza kept internet users busy.

"I’d try this before having pineapple pizza ever again in my life", one wrote while choosing this frog version of the dish than the fruity pizza. "If it’s a choice between frog and pineapple there’s no question that the wise decision is the frog", another shared similar views.

While some strangely agreed to give the frog-topped dish a try, others called it gross while giving it a big no.

"OMG", one said in shock, after knowing that such a dish actually exists. "I can't look at it. That is gross", wrote one more user.

