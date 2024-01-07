Oh, No! US Couple Withdraws $4,000 From Bank, Pet Dog Eats Hard Cash 30 Minutes Later

Pet Dog Eats Hard Cash Worth $4,000 |

In a bizarre yet shocking incident, a couple in Pennsylvania lost $450 after their pet dog consumed the cash notes. While the total money withdrawn from the bank which turned into the doggo's accidental meal was $4,000, a huge portion of the amount was recovered by the pet parents from the poop of the animal.

A Goldendoodle named Cecil, aged seven, ended up eating hard cash that his pet parents had withdrawn just 30 minutes ago from their bank, leaving them worried about the money as well as the dog's health. While the hoomans called their pet to be a silent and well-behaved one, they were stunned by its recent behaviour. "This dog, I swear to God, has never touched anything in his life," The couple was quoted as saying in international media reports.

The husband reportedly saw the dog eating the notes and yelled anxiously to draw the attention and assistance of his wife. They ran closer to look into the matter and deal with it after learning that Cecil had already chowed down the big amount. The hungry doggo only left a few torn bits of his pricey meal behind.

Later, they rushed to a vet to ensure the dog wasn't affected by the bizarre food it consumed. It was learned that the animal vomited some notes out while another chunk was extracted from its poop. The couple literally examined the excreta to find the cash. They went gearing up gloves and washing the sh*tty money at the sink.