Oh, No! Singapore Foodie Eats Chocolate With Tomato Sauce; His Reaction Says It All (WATCH VIDEO)

Singapore Foodie Eats Chocolate With Tomato Sauce | Instagram

Chocolate lovers might probably want the dish in every little thing they eat, isn't it? You might know of people adding chocolate syrup to their ice creams and cakes, but how about dipping a chocolate bar into some tomato sauce? We know that it sounds weird, but let us tell you that an influencer from Singapore has literally tried the two items together. Calvin Lee ate a pack of Snickers with some tomato sauce in his recent Instagram video. Check out the video right here:

Did Lee enjoy the bizarre food curation?

"Let's try Ketchup Snickers," Lee said while being excited about tasting the bizarre food combination. The reel showed him adding some sauce (not Ketchup) to a chocolate bar pulled out of the Snickers pack. He then took it close to his mouth and gave it a bite without any reaction. Soon after his first bite of the weirdly curated dish, he looked into the camera for his instant feedback. Did things go well? Despite his facial expressions signalling a no-no, he captioned his reel, saying, "Hmmm. It doesn't taste disgusting. But the sourness of the ketchup is quite overpowering, so the overall flavour is pretty." His words followed a mouth-watering emoji.

Here's how netizens reacted

Most Instagram users disapproved of the food fusion. They commented and said, "Omg, save me," while expressing their desire to run away from the dish. However, some netizens shared heart emojis wanting to give it a try.