Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre recipe

Would mango season exit sooner after knowing about a bizarre food item -- Aamras Dosa? We all love mangoes, but we aren't sure how they would taste in a dosa. A video showing a man preparing Aamras Dosa has surfaced on social media and gone viral.
In the video, we can see the mango-flavoured dosa batter being spread on the pan to bring the recipe to life. Also, aamras topping is given to the dosa when it is being cooked. That's not all; cheese is sprayed into the preparation. Seconds later, the dosa is graciously cut and served to foodies along with a cup of aamras.
Take a look at the video right here:
A foodie can be seen trying the dish in the video that has gone viral. His candid reaction hints at the food being a fair one to try and taste. The eatery was identified as Sai Swad Dosa, reportedly in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.
Since the video was shared on Twitter by @SpringIndia, and originally posted on Instagram by @wish2taste, it has gathered thousands of views. The reply section was flooded with funny memes to laugh at the weird food creation and wonder how could anybody eat it.
Check reactions below
