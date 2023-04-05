Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre recipe | Viral Video

Would mango season exit sooner after knowing about a bizarre food item -- Aamras Dosa? We all love mangoes, but we aren't sure how they would taste in a dosa. A video showing a man preparing Aamras Dosa has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

In the video, we can see the mango-flavoured dosa batter being spread on the pan to bring the recipe to life. Also, aamras topping is given to the dosa when it is being cooked. That's not all; cheese is sprayed into the preparation. Seconds later, the dosa is graciously cut and served to foodies along with a cup of aamras.

Take a look at the video right here:

It mango season then how can we miss this .



Please try it once on your own Risk . 😂🤣😂



Aamras Dosa ! !!



Goodnight . @queenlioness86 @Dival1000 @Rj80814657 @Sandeep49157861 @RajKevalya @IamGMishra .



Anyone missing please tag . And retweet ro maximum . pic.twitter.com/RumSVLe3Ow — Pratik Shah ( Social Musketeer)🧞‍♂️ (@SpringIndia) April 4, 2023

A foodie can be seen trying the dish in the video that has gone viral. His candid reaction hints at the food being a fair one to try and taste. The eatery was identified as Sai Swad Dosa, reportedly in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Since the video was shared on Twitter by @SpringIndia, and originally posted on Instagram by @wish2taste, it has gathered thousands of views. The reply section was flooded with funny memes to laugh at the weird food creation and wonder how could anybody eat it.

Check reactions below