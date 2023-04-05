 Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre recipe
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWould you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre recipe

Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre recipe

We all love mangoes, but how about adding them to a dosa?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre recipe | Viral Video

Would mango season exit sooner after knowing about a bizarre food item -- Aamras Dosa? We all love mangoes, but we aren't sure how they would taste in a dosa. A video showing a man preparing Aamras Dosa has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

In the video, we can see the mango-flavoured dosa batter being spread on the pan to bring the recipe to life. Also, aamras topping is given to the dosa when it is being cooked. That's not all; cheese is sprayed into the preparation. Seconds later, the dosa is graciously cut and served to foodies along with a cup of aamras.

Take a look at the video right here:

Read Also
FPJ Rewind 2022: Eww! 5 bizarre food recipes that demanded dislike button
article-image

A foodie can be seen trying the dish in the video that has gone viral. His candid reaction hints at the food being a fair one to try and taste. The eatery was identified as Sai Swad Dosa, reportedly in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Since the video was shared on Twitter by @SpringIndia, and originally posted on Instagram by @wish2taste, it has gathered thousands of views. The reply section was flooded with funny memes to laugh at the weird food creation and wonder how could anybody eat it.

Check reactions below

Read Also
Viral Video: Love street food? Check out Mumbai man making artistic dosa in Kandivali
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre...

Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre...

Time Traveller claims Earth will discover THIS in the Pacific Ocean on June 26, 2023

Time Traveller claims Earth will discover THIS in the Pacific Ocean on June 26, 2023

Fact check: Viral video of clash between group of students in North-East Delhi 'communal'? Here's...

Fact check: Viral video of clash between group of students in North-East Delhi 'communal'? Here's...

Nick Jonas is the kind of husband every girl desires; this VIDEO says it all

Nick Jonas is the kind of husband every girl desires; this VIDEO says it all

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's 'Bulletproof bucket-helmet' goes viral; netizens call it 'surreal'

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's 'Bulletproof bucket-helmet' goes viral; netizens call it 'surreal'