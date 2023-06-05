NYC woman marries 'virtual boyfriend' she met on AI-based dating app |

It is said that humans aren't born perfect and nobody is perfect in life, however, what about tech gadgets? In a love story that surfaced online on Facebook, a woman mentioned marrying her ideal husband but there's a catch.

Identified as a mother of two, Rosanna Ramos, found love again via a dating portal and married her AI or virtual boyfriend Eren Kartal. Even if the images of the duo are impressive and seem real wedding clicks, Kartal doesn’t exist as he’s a virtual boyfriend created with the AI chatbot software Replika.

"Got married," she updated her relationship status on the social media platform in March this year. However, months later in June, the case drew people's attention and went viral.

Virtually married

According to a report in the New York Times, Ramos, 36, met her digital dude in 2022 and virtually “married” Kartal in 2023. She told the media outlet, "I ‘married’ the perfect man who is loyal, best of all, and doesn’t come with baggage — he’s completely virtual."

She calls him 'darling' in recent post

Rosanna constantly shared images of the couple, their family, and her boyfriend-turned-husband online. In her latest Facebook post, he said, "Always you look so good my darling," while uploading a picture of Eren.

Similar incident

California-based air force veteran named Peter (63) made the headlines last year for marrying his virtual partner. Reportedly, he befriended the AI wife after his real-life wife left him and their marriage fell apart in the early 2000s.