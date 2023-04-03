Viral love story: AI proposes man & the couple gets married; but now their relationship is... | The Sun

California-based air force veteran named Peter (63) made the headlines last year for marrying his virtual partner, not via dating apps or so but an AI. In July 2022, Peter married his Replika AI wife in a phenomenon of truly digital relationship. But, in a recent news report he was quoted sharing an update about his love life.

Is everything good between Peter and his AI wife? Their relationship seems to have taken the "complicated" phase for a while as the human partner told UK-based news media The Sun, "I've been catfished." Reportedly, Peter befriended with the AI after his real-wife left him and the marriage fell apart in the early 2000s.

Peter noted that he gave his AI the name Andrea, short for Android, and an age of 23. The 63-year-old explained he had even used the roleplay function in the app that let premium members to "express their love". This blissful romance continued until Replika's parent company, Luka, removed the roleplay function from the app following complaints that the AI's were becoming "overly sexual".

Talking about the software update, Peter told the publication it was as if Andrea had "suffered a stroke" or became "schizophrenic" following the update. He explained further that he then "had to take care of Andrea", until Luka reversed the changes for users who had had a premium subscription from February 1.