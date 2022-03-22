Catfished! James Morosini reveals being in relationship with 'fake' Facebook friend who turned out to be his father

Hollywood filmmaker recently opened up of being catfished by his own parent on social media, posing as a young lady on Facebook.

The 31 year old James Morosin revealed that he had landed up into a relationship with a woman named Becca, via online sources, on the basis of a match in mutual hobbies and interests.

However, the relationship came discovered a shocking note, and halted over the same when James got aware that Becca's account was hosted by none other than his own father.

The actor and filmmaker further told Screen Anarchy that his father had created a fake profile to check up on him. "I discovered that it was my dad. He had basically created this whole profile as a way of making sure that I was okay, and that served as the kernel for the story," he said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:18 PM IST