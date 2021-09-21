'Nuts and kooks run amok': Taliban bans IPL broadcast due to 'female presence'; Indians call the move 'dumb'

While there have been many restrictions imposed in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the nation on August 15, the Taliban have now warned the Afghanistan media outlets to not broadcast the UAE leg of Indian Cricket League (IPL) 2021 due to the presence of female audiences and spectators in stadiums.

Afghanistan journalist, Fawad Aman in tweet said, "Ridiculous: Taliban have banned the broadcasting of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Afghanistan. Taliban have warned that Afghan media outlets should not broadcast the Indian Cricket League due to girls dancing and the presence of the female audience and spectators in stadiums."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the Taliban has banned most forms of entertainment, including many sports and women have been completely banned from playing sport. Even though the Islamists have shown they do not mind men playing cricket, pulling together a match in the capital Kabul shortly after foreign forces withdrew.

The second leg of IPL 2021 is underway and two matches have been played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the third game of the second phase today.

The news has upset many Indians who are calling the decision regressive.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.



Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:17 PM IST