Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

'He's more Indian than you and I': Netizens support Wasim Jaffer over tweet supporting PCB after trolls call him 'gaddar'

FPJ Web Desk
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer | Twitter/@WasimJaffer14

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer castigated the England and New Zealand cricket boards for pulling out of their scheduled tours of the country citing "security issues" and "mental and physical well-being of players".

After New Zealand Cricket (NZC) withdrew its side hours before the opening match at Rawalpindi a couple of days back due to 'security concerns', the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) too cancelled the men's and women's team tours saying that the "mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in".

Speaking in favour of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Jaffer tweeted, "Wasim Jaffer who tweeted, "The @TheRealPCB have every reason to be disappointed with the ECB. Pak and WI toured England last year during pandemic before vaccines. England owes so much to both Pak and WI. Least ECB could do is not cancel the reciprocal tours. There are no winners when cricket is cancelled."

Soon an influx of vitriol commenced in the tweet's comments. Many started trolling the cricketer for 'supporting Pakistan'.

However, Jaffer's fans came to his rescue and supported him for his views. They condemned all those questioning Jaffer's 'loyalty'.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:06 PM IST
