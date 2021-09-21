'India's run machine': Mithali Raj goes past 20,000 career runs; netizens celebrate

India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday went past 20,000 runs in her cricketing career.

She brought up the feat in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here at the Harrup Park in Mackay.

The Indian skipper played a knock of 61 runs from 107 balls and she helped the visitors post 225/8 in the allotted fifty overs. Raj is already the highest scorer in women's international cricket across three formats of the game.

Raj had become the highest scorer in international cricket during the tour of England earlier this year.

Earlier, Raj might have played a 61-run knock but Darcie Brown's four-wicket haul helped Australia restrict India to 225/8.

Apart from Raj, Yastrika Bhatia also chipped in with an innings of 35 runs with the help of two boundaries.

Raj might have played a knock of 61 runs but her strike rate can once again be talked about as she scored runs from 107 balls and her innings was finally ended up by Sophie Molineux in the 38th over.

People across India are exhilarated and are taking to social media to express how proud they are of Raj.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:38 AM IST