Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

NSA Ajit Doval turns 77: Netizens salute the 'brave son of Maa Bharti' on his birthday

Doval has spent 40 years of his life in oblivion for the sake of the country’s defence.
FPJ Web Desk
Ajit Doval | -- PTI file photo

India's fifth and current NSA National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Doval is often often called the James Bond of India as the patriot has spent his life for the country and provide information to the army in the midst of the enemy. Doval has spent 40 years of his life in oblivion for the sake of the country’s defence.

Ajit Doval was born on 20th January 1945 in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

His father Gunanand Doval was an army man, so his elementary education was at Ajmer Military School. In 1967, he received a Master’s Degree with the first position in Economics from Agra University.

He then went into the preparations for the IPs, which he made in 1968 from the Kerala cadre and became a police officer. Four years later, he joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1972.

As Ajit Doval turns 77 today, Netizens took to Twitter to salute the NSA for his extra-ordinary services to the nation and wished him a very happy birthday.

Take a look:

Doval as an NSA spearheaded both the surgical strikes killing 35-40 terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). In 2015 he led the team that killed the militants in Myanmar in the border. And on the night of 29th September 2016, he monitored a successful surgical strike operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

