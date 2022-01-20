NSA Ajit Doval turns 77: Netizens salute the 'brave son of Maa Bharti' on his birthday

India's fifth and current NSA National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Doval is often often called the James Bond of India as the patriot has spent his life for the country and provide information to the army in the midst of the enemy. Doval has spent 40 years of his life in oblivion for the sake of the country’s defence.

Ajit Doval was born on 20th January 1945 in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

His father Gunanand Doval was an army man, so his elementary education was at Ajmer Military School. In 1967, he received a Master’s Degree with the first position in Economics from Agra University.

He then went into the preparations for the IPs, which he made in 1968 from the Kerala cadre and became a police officer. Four years later, he joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1972.

As Ajit Doval turns 77 today

Take a look:

National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, full of patriotism, energetic, hardworking personality, wishes you a very happy birthday. #AjitDoval pic.twitter.com/iYgQIROXrr — Vijay Thakre (@vijaythakre_IND) January 20, 2022

Birthday wishes to #AjitDoval .

The man who silently worked for India 🇮🇳.

The man with a mission .

The man who put country first above self .

Salute to u … Respects & best wishes . https://t.co/EMsl4wqUQ8 — #INDIC DOC 🌻🦋 (@Drssshetty) January 20, 2022

Many more happy returns of the day to real James bond of India..

Happy Birthday to sir #AjitDoval 🎂🎉🎂🧡🎂 pic.twitter.com/uYlPEa1PKe — RamPrasad Goud . B (@bramprasad17) January 20, 2022

HAPPY BDAY SIR . YOUR NATIONHOOD AND THE POLICY OF BLOOD AND IRON WILL BE REMEMBERED IN HISTORY IN GOLDEN WORDS .#AjitDoval — Arts_walla_ladka 🇮🇳 (@MohakMohanish) January 20, 2022

Wishing a very happyyy birthday and long life to our desi James Bond - Shri #AjitDoval ji



One who keeps us safe, when it comes to National security there is NOTHING he can't do



Blessed to have this Fearless man working tirelessly for our safety#HappyBirthday#TheBondOfIndia 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hBuqpNMTg2 — Kalpana Chowdhary 🇮🇳 कल्पना चौधरी (@kalpanadivith) January 20, 2022

A very happy birthday to the brave son of Maa Bharti and the National Security Advisor of India, Shri Ajit Doval sir.

The James bond of India & one of the great ips officer#AjitDoval pic.twitter.com/V2DoOgev3H — Vidhi Gadhavi (@GadhaviVidhi) January 20, 2022

Happy birthday sir #AjitDoval — yogesh yadav (@yogeshyadav466) January 20, 2022

Birthday wishes to National Security Advisor of INDIA #AjitDoval ji. I pray for his long life & good health. May he continue to serve the nation for many more years to come. @PMOIndia #Indian_James_Bond pic.twitter.com/htydOwTgWW — Hemal_vyas (@hemalvyas101) January 20, 2022

Doval as an NSA spearheaded both the surgical strikes killing 35-40 terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). In 2015 he led the team that killed the militants in Myanmar in the border. And on the night of 29th September 2016, he monitored a successful surgical strike operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:56 AM IST