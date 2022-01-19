Ajit Doval Birthday Special: 5 times NSA proved he is India's James Bond

India's fifth and current NSA National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Doval is often often called the James Bond of India as the patriot has spent his life for the country and provide information to the army in the midst of the enemy. Doval has spent 40 years of his life in oblivion for the sake of the country’s defence.

Ajit Doval was born on 20th January 1945 in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

His father Gunanand Doval was an army man, so his elementary education was at Ajmer Military School. In 1967, he received a Master’s Degree with the first position in Economics from Agra University.

He then went into the preparations for the IPs, which he made in 1968 from the Kerala cadre and became a police officer. Four years later, he joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1972.

As Ajit Doval turns 77 this year, here's a look at 5 such instances when the NSA proved he is India's James Bond

Mizoram Peace

Ajit Doval cleverly managed to get 6 out of 7 commanders of the Mizo National Front to his side. MNF was notorious for spreading insurgency in Mizoram in 1980 and this move broke their back. Thereafter, peace was established in Mizoram.

Played Vital Role In Surrender Of Kuka Parray And Troops

In 1990, Ajit Doval went to Kashmir and managed to persuade infamous militant Kuka Parray and his troops for becoming counter-insurgents. This new development was instrumental in clearing the way for Jammu and Kashmir elections in 1996.

Golden Temple

Similarly, to Mizo National Front peace saga, Doval went inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984 under the disguise of a rickshaw puller and provided every information to the army. He closely worked with the Indian Army for the counter Operation Blue Star. His information proved vital for the Indian Army as the force then had no difficulty in killing the Khalistani’s in the temple and the operation was successful.

Ajit Doval most popularly spent 7 years in Pakistan while working for the Indian intelligence agency RAW in the guise of a Muslim. In the meantime, his real identity was never figured by the neighbouring nation.

Led Release Of 46 Indian Nurses

Doval also played a key role in the release of 46 Indian nurses who were trapped in Tikrit hospital, Iraq. On June 25, Doval flew to Iraq as a part of a top-secret mission, made contacts with high-level people and bureaucrats in the Iraqi government and convinced the ISIS militants to handover the nurses safely to the authorities at Erbil City.

Ajit Doval led Myanmar and Pakistan Surgical Strike

Doval as an NSA spearheaded both the surgical strikes killing 35-40 terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). In 2015 he led the team that killed the militants in Myanmar in the border. And on the night of 29th September 2016, he monitored a successful surgical strike operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022