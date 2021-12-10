e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 8,503 new COVID-19 cases, 7,678 recoveries in last 24 hoursAir Quality in Delhi remains at 'poor' category; Noida, Gurugram's AQI deteriorate
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:22 PM IST

Ajit Doval, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife: See pics

FPJ Web Desk
BJP national president JP Nadda pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. | ANI

BJP national president JP Nadda pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. | ANI

Advertisement

As India mourns the sad demise of IAF chopper deaths, several come to pay last respects to Gen Rawat and his wife, bodies kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Military attaches of different countries, French & Israel envoys to India, BJP national president JP Nadda, DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi, CM Kejriwal, Congress' senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former Defence Minister AK Antony, Religious leaders took to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

The daughters of the two also got to their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence to pay homage and pay reverence to parents. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, and Sarbananda Sonowal, NSA Ajit Doval, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Congress' senior leader Harish Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikat and several other notable personalities pay their last respects to the honourable Gen and his wife.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

An elderly woman got to tears while paying her last respects to CDSGeneralBipinRawat at his residence.

According to ANI, the last rites of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be held today around 5 pm. The last rites of Gen Rawat will be performed with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg after 2 PM and reach Brar Square crematorium.

ALSO READ

CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife's mortal remains brought to their Kamraj Marg residence; Home Minister... CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife's mortal remains brought to their Kamraj Marg residence; Home Minister...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:44 PM IST
Advertisement