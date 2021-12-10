Ajit Doval, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife: See pics

As India mourns the sad demise of IAF chopper deaths, several come to pay last respects to Gen Rawat and his wife, bodies kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Military attaches of different countries, French & Israel envoys to India, BJP national president JP Nadda, DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi, CM Kejriwal, Congress' senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former Defence Minister AK Antony, Religious leaders took to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

The daughters of the two also got to their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence to pay homage and pay reverence to parents. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, and Sarbananda Sonowal, NSA Ajit Doval, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Congress' senior leader Harish Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikat and several other notable personalities pay their last respects to the honourable Gen and his wife.

Delhi: Daughters of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - pay their last respects to their parents. pic.twitter.com/7ReSQcYTx7 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Military attaches of different countries paid tribute to India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who lost his life in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/0iSrCOycY3 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. pic.twitter.com/gFxPGvZ8dV — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Delhi: Religious leaders hold multi-faith prayers as they pay their last respects to #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. pic.twitter.com/GSydKvadz6 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Delhi: DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. pic.twitter.com/vgXIi47jah — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

French & Israel envoys to India, Emmanuel Lenian and Naor Gilon (respectively) paid floral tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Y18hv39UkU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/fkp2zJzRGo — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Congress' senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former Defence Minister AK Antony paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/LOxKsqZmgO — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ZjloO9gPgm — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

NSA Ajit Doval pays floral tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/lQMIq3VdPk — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays his last respects to #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, at their residence. pic.twitter.com/o7eGkp20Gp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Delhi | Congress' senior leader Harish Singh Rawat pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.



He also paid last respects to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat pic.twitter.com/D0OkoQT5Su — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, and Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat who lost his life in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/cdqVXHzJEx — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikat pays last respects to #CDSGeneralBipinRawat pic.twitter.com/wugbzsDykp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

An elderly woman got to tears while paying her last respects to CDSGeneralBipinRawat at his residence.

#WATCH | Delhi: An elderly woman breaks down as she pays her last respects to #CDSGeneralBipinRawat at his residence. pic.twitter.com/LOkQ8qFDvV — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

According to ANI, the last rites of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be held today around 5 pm. The last rites of Gen Rawat will be performed with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg after 2 PM and reach Brar Square crematorium.

