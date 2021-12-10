CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife's mortal remains brought to their Kamraj Marg residence; Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects

The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to their residence on Friday. The funeral of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu Wednesday, will be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment today.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were among the 13 killed in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and British Ambassador to India Alexander Ellis was among the other leaders who paid their last respects to Gen Rawat and his wife.

5/11 Gorkha Rifles are looking after all the arrangements of the last rites of General Rawat who was commissioned in the unit and also went ahead to command it.

The last rites of General Rawat will be performed later in the day with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg and reach Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

The bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public to pay their final respects and the general public will be allowed to pay homage from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

The slot between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm will be kept for military personnel to pay their respects to the outstanding commander and his wife.

The final journey of Gen Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start at around 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled to be held around 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Apart from General Rawat and his wife, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh also died in the crash.

Other nine defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh, who is the lone survivor from the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:30 AM IST