Not 'Toilet,' To-let Poster In Bengaluru Goes Viral For THIS Spelling Mistake | X

Bengaluru often makes it to social media for its house-hunting scenes. In a recent case, a to-let message displayed on a tree surfaced online and caught the attention of netizens. But what was so striking about it to let it go viral? The poster read "To-late" instead of the correct spelling, in a way suggesting people hurry to avail the rooms and get too late.

While often one may come across to-let confused and misspelled as "Toilet," this wasn't one such case. Sharing the instance on X, an internet user termed in a "Peak Bengaluru moment" and said, "You're always late for good houses in Bengaluru." The "to-late" poster carried contact numbers of people looking out to rent or sell their space.

Check post below

You're always late for good houses in Bengaluru @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/vcQIiJWFqd — SKY OBSESSED☁️🌌 (@DhawanManomeeta) December 15, 2023

Earlier, there have been instances of people being rejected by flat owners based on their educational and work qualifications. No, surprisingly, even people who had worked at Google and scored 76% in class 12 examinations missed their chance to get their desired houses in the city.

Taking to social media this April, a man named Shubh looking out for a house in the IT hub of the country remarked, "Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in Bangalore or not." The post came after the owner rejected his profile for scoring less than 90% in the examination.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

In another case, a man cleared his interview at Google but failed to crack the interview for finding a house in Bengaluru. He took to Linkedin to express his ordeal. "Given the demand, many apartment owners started interviewing prospective tenants. I was caught off guard as I miserably failed my first-ever tenant interview. That was a moment of awakening for me as I realised that there are harder interviews to clear than Google..." Ripu Daman Bhadoria wrote.