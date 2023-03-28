NO guests post 10pm! Bengaluru Housing Society's 'strict' rules for bachelors leave netizens angry

Picture for representation |

Bachelors and spinsters have to face a lot to rent a house in good residential complexes. However, a Bengaluru housing society in the Kundanhalli Gate area has gone too far with its bizarre guidelines for bachelors and spinsters.

A user took to Reddit to post the notice from the society that read, "No guests are allowed to bachelors and spinsters flats post 10 pm. Guests are not allowed to stay overnight. If required, prior approval from Owner on email, Manager or Association office to be requested by submitting the guests ID proof and furnishing the stay duration and Guest entry on Mygate."

The association also said that bachelors and spinsters should follow the rules 'strictly'. "No relaxation in case of violation. Penalty of ₹ 1000/- or evict," the notice added.

The user further commented in the post that "in this society in Marathalli, it is okay monitor flats of bachelor's whether guys are going in the flats of girls or not. Guards come ringing on bachelors flats to see if guests have left or not."

Ever since being shared, netizens have slammed the rules, with many users expressing their displeasure in the comment box.

"The first part , with specific rules for bachelors is despicable. No calls in balconies or common area post 10 pm , seem like general rules and can be supported. Many people don't realize how loud they can be," commented a user.

"When unkels run the country...," wrote another user.

"That is why i hate staying in societies! Stand alone 3-5 storied buildings are the best. The rent is also low compared to the inflated rents in these societies! This is pathetic!" wrote a third user.

