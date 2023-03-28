Elon Musk to limit voting in Twitter Polls to verified users from April 15 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Elon Musk on Monday said that only twitter accounts that are verified will be able to vote in polls from April 15. He also added that only verified accounts will be able to access Twitter's 'For You' recommendations that display tweets from accounts based on your history on Twitter.

This according to Musk will address advanced AI bot swarms.

Musk later on added another tweet saying that "it is ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms and services and don't impersonate humans."

Last year, Musk had said that the microblogging site would restrict policy-related voting on polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

For You timeline

The For You timeline was rolled out in January allowing users to view popular tweets from users they don't follow. The social media platform also has a Following tab where users will be able to view content from accounts they follow.

Legacy verification users to lose their badge

This comes a week after Musk announced that users with legacy verification will lose their badges next month. Only the users who have registered to Twitter Blue accounts for $8 per month will get to continue with their blue tick.

Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year for individual users.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk announced.

Twitter has also allowed Blue subscribers to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

Twitter Gold

For companies and brands, Twitter recently introduced a gold check-mark and has shifted government accounts to a gray check-mark.

Twitter reportedly told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

With inputs from agencies