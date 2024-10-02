'Nokia Snake Game In Real Life': Viral Video Showing Kingsnake Slithering On Wall Reminds Netizens Of Popular Phone Game

Viral Video: Ever seen Nokia Snake Game in real life? | Instagram/amaysim

A viral video showing a kingsnake slithering across a wall has captured the attention of netizens, evoking nostalgia for the classic Nokia Snake game. The footage shows the snake carefully navigating its way in a seemingly playful manner through the patterned brick-based wall, reminding people of the popular mobile phone game. The snake's movements was very similar to the gameplay where players maneuvered a pixelated snake avoiding collisions with walls or itself.

Here's the video

Kingsnake turns Nokia Snake game into reality

The video recorded a majestic kingsnake slithering on a wall avoiding all the bricks. It was seen taking turns and twists to make its way through the patterned wall.

The visual instantly made people think about the popular mobile phone game from the good old days. People who grew up playing the Nokia Snake game on their mobile devices noted that this video was just the game popped out of their screens and got introduced in real life.

The video of this snake has also been widely circulated online earlier. However, it caught the attention of internet users recently after a wildlife-based content sharing page posted it on Instagram.

Wildlife Rescuers uploaded the reel on social media and wrote, "The common kingsnake is a non-venomous snake native to North America, known for its distinctive pattern of bands or stripes...The name “kingsnake” comes from its habit of preying on other snakes, making it the “king” of its territory!"

The page put forth the video by further asking people if they had ever seen the Nokia Snake game in real life, suggesting this video to be such a sighting.

Netizens react

The video garnered a flood of comments and shared memories. Users were kissed with a wave of nostalgia and it made him drop GIFs inspired from the actual game in the comments section. People found the video quite "satisfying" and made it go viral online. So far, it has already hit more than three million views on Instagram is counting more.