 'Nokia Snake Game In Real Life': Viral Video Showing Kingsnake Slithering On Wall Reminds Netizens Of Popular Phone Game
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Nokia Snake Game In Real Life': Viral Video Showing Kingsnake Slithering On Wall Reminds Netizens Of Popular Phone Game

'Nokia Snake Game In Real Life': Viral Video Showing Kingsnake Slithering On Wall Reminds Netizens Of Popular Phone Game

The footage shows the snake carefully navigating its way in a seemingly playful manner through the patterned brick-based wall, reminding people of the popular mobile phone game. The snake's movements was very similar to the gameplay where players maneuvered a pixelated snake avoiding collisions with walls or itself.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Ever seen Nokia Snake Game in real life? | Instagram/amaysim

A viral video showing a kingsnake slithering across a wall has captured the attention of netizens, evoking nostalgia for the classic Nokia Snake game. The footage shows the snake carefully navigating its way in a seemingly playful manner through the patterned brick-based wall, reminding people of the popular mobile phone game. The snake's movements was very similar to the gameplay where players maneuvered a pixelated snake avoiding collisions with walls or itself.

Here's the video

Kingsnake turns Nokia Snake game into reality

The video recorded a majestic kingsnake slithering on a wall avoiding all the bricks. It was seen taking turns and twists to make its way through the patterned wall.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Gets Blanketed By Layer Of Haze Affects Visibility As Air Quality Dips To 'Poor'
Mumbai Gets Blanketed By Layer Of Haze Affects Visibility As Air Quality Dips To 'Poor'
MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan Breaks 52-Yr-Old Record With Double Hundred As Mumbai Near 500 On Day 2; Video
MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan Breaks 52-Yr-Old Record With Double Hundred As Mumbai Near 500 On Day 2; Video
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Face Fine, Ban After Deciding Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match Against Tractor SC
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Face Fine, Ban After Deciding Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match Against Tractor SC
TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT
TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT

The visual instantly made people think about the popular mobile phone game from the good old days. People who grew up playing the Nokia Snake game on their mobile devices noted that this video was just the game popped out of their screens and got introduced in real life.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Gets Gamified! Game Creator On Inspiration Behind Simulation App, Love For Trains &...
article-image

The video of this snake has also been widely circulated online earlier. However, it caught the attention of internet users recently after a wildlife-based content sharing page posted it on Instagram.

Wildlife Rescuers uploaded the reel on social media and wrote, "The common kingsnake is a non-venomous snake native to North America, known for its distinctive pattern of bands or stripes...The name “kingsnake” comes from its habit of preying on other snakes, making it the “king” of its territory!"

The page put forth the video by further asking people if they had ever seen the Nokia Snake game in real life, suggesting this video to be such a sighting.

Netizens react

The video garnered a flood of comments and shared memories. Users were kissed with a wave of nostalgia and it made him drop GIFs inspired from the actual game in the comments section. People found the video quite "satisfying" and made it go viral online. So far, it has already hit more than three million views on Instagram is counting more.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nokia Snake Game In Real Life': Viral Video Showing Kingsnake Slithering On Wall Reminds Netizens...

'Nokia Snake Game In Real Life': Viral Video Showing Kingsnake Slithering On Wall Reminds Netizens...

Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral

Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM...

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM...

Viral Video Of 4 Girls Doing Garba Under A Tree Fills Netizens With Navratri Vibes

Viral Video Of 4 Girls Doing Garba Under A Tree Fills Netizens With Navratri Vibes

Fact Check: Did Bengaluru Sky Really Light Up 'Because Of A Comet'?

Fact Check: Did Bengaluru Sky Really Light Up 'Because Of A Comet'?