Noida: Woman repeatedly beats autorickshaw driver in viral video

Noida woman beats rickshaw wala/Twitter |

A video of a woman beating and verbally abusing an auto-rickshaw driver has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, believed to have originated from Sector-110 of Noida, the woman can be seen getting off from her car to assault the man.

Reportedly, the incident took place when the auto-rickshaw touched the car. The female who was seated in the four wheeler lost her calm and repeatedly beat the auto driver. Some people from around can be seen in attempt to solve the issue.

Since the video went viral, people have been retweeting the clip to draw attention of the police officials. Watch video: