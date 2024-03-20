Noida VIDEO: Parking Authority Tow Away Car With Senior Citizen Couple Sitting Inside

Parking Authority Tow Away Car With Senior Citizen Couple Sitting Inside | Twitter

Noida: The parking attendants who work for the Noida Authority often behave badly. Many times, their bad behaviour gets shared a lot on social media. Right now, there's a video spreading on social media where these attendants are towing away a car with an elderly couple still sitting inside. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The viral video is from Noida Sector 50

A video has been spreading quickly on social media since morning. It shows parking attendants from the Noida Authority towing a car away. There was an elderly couple sitting inside the car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They were apparently at Sector 50 market for some shopping when the attendants towed their car away. The elderly woman was inside the car. Even though the elderly couple asked the attendants not to, they still towed the car with the couple inside.

Man Pleading To Release The Car

The video was shot by a bike rider who recorded the incident and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the elderly woman is sitting on the front seat of the car and the man is sitting on the rear seat. The man can also be seen in the video pleading for the release of the vehicle by joining his hands.

Action should be taken against the attendants

The video of pulling the couple inside the car is going viral on social media. Action should be taken against the parking attendants for their disrespectful and arrogant behaviour. The authorities should make it a point that such incident do not repeat in the future and an elderly couple like them should not face such atropcity.

Noida Authority Issues Statement

The Noida Authority has issued a statement in connection with the matter and have assured of strict action against the attendants. The Noida Authority took to its official social media account and said, "Following the instructions of the Chief Executive Officer of NOIDA Authority, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has ordered the Deputy General Manager (DGM) to file a police report against the contractor involved in the incident."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police statement on X

The police have made a statement about the viral video on X. They said they're investigating the video. They'll take further action after the investigation.