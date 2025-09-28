'No one uses your outdated slow TVs': Ashneer Grover Asks Taj, Oberoi To Upgrade Television Sets In Rooms Post GST Reforms | X @Ashneer_Grover

Former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover took a dig at renowned hotel chains in India over the use of outdated TVs in their luxurious five-star rooms, with reference to the recent GST reforms. Taking to his social media handle on X, he urged five-star hotel chains to update their television setups to Smart LED TVs, utilising the GST rate cuts.

Tagging one of the largest hotel chains in India, Taj and Oberoi Hotels, he wrote in his post, "Hotel chains in India - kind request and humble feedback - simply upgrade and put 55” Smart LED TVs in all your rooms. Will cost ₹30K / room (~ 2 days room rate). Utilise the GST rate cuts."

Generally, the TV setups installed in hotel rooms are outdated, dysfunctional, or used to promote the hotel's services in the hotels. Grover, who is also a former managing director of BharatPe, wrote, "No one uses your outdated slow TVs with your hotel softwares, menus, spa descriptions, 2 remotes and irritating set top boxes."

Divided Reactions On the Internet:

One user commented, "This is the problem with all old hotel chains. Add Leela, ITC, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, etc., in the list as well. You’ll only see the latest tech and better internet if they open a new property, but upgrade to the existing is really slow. At least get a good one in suites."

Another user commented, "Felt the same on my recent trip. My daughter wanted to watch her shows but she couldn't because there's no YouTube on the hotel TV."

While one wrote, "I recently stayed at Hotel Imperial Grand in agra that is supposed to be a heritage hotel with Nehruji and other famous personalities having stayed there. The tv there did not even have music channels in its subscription. No smart tv, nothing."