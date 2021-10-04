'No method to this madness of hate': Netizens condemn media trial of Aryan Khan after arrest in drug party case

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan will be produced before a court in Mumbai today (October 4), a day after he was arrested along with seven others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

On Sunday, a Mumbai Magistrate sent three accused-arrested - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha - to NCB custody till Monday.

Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde demanded bail, saying that his client had been arrested only on the basis of chat messages. "Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn't even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only."

Meanwhile, after nearly a day long quizzing by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths, a Magistrate court in Mumbai on Sunday evening sent Aryan Khan and two others to NCB custody till October 4.

They were arrested on charges of consuming and for possession banned drugs on a cruise off the Mumbai cost.

While initially we saw a lot of criticism coming in for the Khan family, people have now come in support of SRK condemning the media trial of Aryan.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 01:09 PM IST